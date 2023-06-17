'Is the Pitch Haunted?': Afridi Questions PCB's Stance, Asks PAK Team to Beat India in Ahmedabad

The tussle over the conduct of Asia Cup 2023 finally came to an end after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved the Hybrid Model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The tournament commences on August 31 and as per the model, at least four games will be played in Pakistan while the rest of the 9 matches will be conducted in Sri Lanka. With the continental championship getting sorted after a series of debates, the focus will now shift to the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup, slated to be held in India later this year.

As per several media reports, the BCCI has handed the final draft to the ICC and the final fixture will be out very soon. The schedule was then shared with all the participating nations and it was then that Pakistan denied playing against India in Ahmedabad. PCB’s apprehension has left former captain Shahid Afridi baffled.

Speaking with a local news channel, Afridi urged PCB to leave their reluctance aside and compete.

“Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?" Afridi questioned.

“Go and play - go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is the Pakistan team’s win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.