Shahid Afridi's 2 Wickets in 2 Balls Takes US Masters T10 League Final To Super Over - WATCH

Shahid Afridi proved again why he is regarded as one of the biggest game-changers. Playing in the final of the US Masters T10 League, the New York Warriors all-rounder produced a superb bowling performance to defend one run off the last two deliveries against Texas Chargers in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Afridi conceded just two runs of the first three deliveries before Sohail Tanveer smashed him for a six to level the scores. The Texas Chargers needed just 1 run off the last 2 deliveries but Afridi had other plans. He managed to dismiss Tanvir on the penultimate ball of the innings and then picked up the wicket of Fidel Edwards, forcing a Super Over to decide the winner.

Texas Chargers posted 15 runs in the Super Over after Ben Dunk and Mukhtar Ahmed hit a maximum each. In reply, Afridi’s New York Warriors could manage 13 runs and lost the game.

Earlier, the Texas Chargers won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Warriors lost Kamran Akmal early but Tilakaratne Dilshan and Richard Levi stabilised the innings, scoring 18 and 17 runs respectively. But it was Jonathan Carter who played a heroic knock towards the end, notching up 39 runs in 17 balls. He hit three boundaries and as many sixes in the game.