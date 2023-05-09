Jab We Met at Wankhede: Shahid Kapoor Spotted Supporting MI in IPL Match vs RCB

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor was spotted at Wankhede Stadium watching Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. It’s a crucial match for both sides as the winner will automatically move to the third spot in the points table which put pressure on both teams to bring their A-game to the table.

Mumbai Indians posted the photo of Shahid from the Wankhede Stadium and captioned it with the name of his iconic movie.

“Jab we met at Wankhede #OneFamily #MIvRCB #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 @shahidkapoor," MI captioned the post.

While it was not the first time when Shahid came to support Mumbai Indians as in the past also he has expressed his support towards five-time IPL champions. Shahid also starred in a couple of cricket-centric movies - Jersey and Dil Bole Hadippa

The fans on Twitter were elated to see the Bollywood star at Wankhede Stadium.

While Chris Jordan was handed his debut for Mumbai Indians as skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jordan comes in place of his English compatriot Jofra Archer, who left for home to manage the rehabilitation of his injury.

“Good pitch, chased down targets well, a good opportunity to have runs in front of us," said Rohit at the toss.

“(It’s a) Typical Mumbai pitch. Has a bit of grass cover, but there are some dry patches. Not sure how it’ll play. We’ve never looked at the table so much, focused on playing good cricket, rest will take care of itself," the Mumbai Indians skipper added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore too made one change in their playing XI with Vijaykumar Vyshak coming in for Karn Sharma.

“Generally we look to come here and chase. With the extra batter thanks to the Impact Player rule, if we can post a big score, it’ll create scoreboard pressure. It’s crunch time, a lot of teams are in the race for the third and fourth spots. Need to play good cricket, focusing on that," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the toss.

