Shahrukh Khan Birthday: A Look at the Journey of Tamil Nadu Cricketer in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHRUKH KHAN: Shahrukh Khan, the charismatic cricketer from Tamil Nadu, made his highly anticipated debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021. Since then, he has been part of the league and has played a number of impactful innings for his side.

Born on May 27, 1995, in the vibrant city of Chennai, Shahrukh Khan has come a long way from facing setbacks to becoming a sought-after player. His journey, from being dropped from the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2014 to being auctioned for a staggering Rs 5.25 crore to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020 mega auction, is truly inspirational.

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: 10 Interesting Facts