Shahrukh Khan Birthday: A Look at the Journey of Tamil Nadu Cricketer in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHRUKH KHAN: Shahrukh Khan, the charismatic cricketer from Tamil Nadu, made his highly anticipated debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021. Since then, he has been part of the league and has played a number of impactful innings for his side.
Born on May 27, 1995, in the vibrant city of Chennai, Shahrukh Khan has come a long way from facing setbacks to becoming a sought-after player. His journey, from being dropped from the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2014 to being auctioned for a staggering Rs 5.25 crore to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020 mega auction, is truly inspirational.
Shahrukh Khan Birthday: 10 Interesting Facts
- The excitement surrounding Shahrukh Khan’s bidding during the IPL mega auction in 2021 was palpable. As the Punjab Kings’ owner, the effervescent Preity Zinta, eagerly looked at the Kolkata Knight Riders’ table and triumphantly shouted, “We’ve got Shahrukh!".
- There was a bidding war for the power-hitter and this saw his price skyrocket from a base value of Rs 20 lakhs to an astounding Rs 5.25 crores.
- It has not been a smooth journey for Shahrukh. He suffered a setback back in 2014 when he was overlooked by the selectors for the U-19 World Cup, despite his outstanding form in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he amassed 624 runs and picked up 18 wickets.
- However, he then made an appearance for the Tamil Nadu team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that same year. In his debut T20 match against Goa, he left an imprint with an 8-ball 20.
- The Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2018 proved to be a turning point for Khan. His exceptional performance of 325 runs in nine matches for the Kovai Kings paved the way for his inclusion in Tamil Nadu’s first-class team.
- Making his debut at number 7, he showcased his talent by scoring an impressive 92 runs off 155 deliveries.
- He was used as a finisher during the 2019-20 domestic season by Tamil Nadu. Khan excelled in this role, earning praise from Karthik himself, who shared a video of the 2021 IPL auction, applauding his progress.
- For the past two years, the emerging finisher has been an integral part of the Punjab Kings. In the 2021 edition of the IPL, he featured in 11 matches, amassing 153 runs at an impressive strike rate of 134.21. In 2022, he was not as consistent and could only score 117 runs in eight matches.
- This season, he was used solely as a finisher - and scored 156 runs in 14 matches.
- As Shahrukh Khan continues to entertain cricket fans with his electrifying performances, his journey remains a testament to the power of perseverance and determination.
first published: May 27, 2023, 07:20 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 07:20 IST