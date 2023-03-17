Shakib Al Hasan Gets Manhandled In Dubai, Video Goes Viral on Social Media: WATCH

Bangladesh’s prolific all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan found himself in a precarious situation after being mobbed by a crowd in Dubai. The Bangladesh Test and T20I skipper who enjoys incredible fanfare all over the world was seen literally being manhandled in a video which has now gone viral on social media. Shakib was in Dubai to inaugurate a jewellery shop. The situation went totally out of control while Shakib was leaving the spot.

People present at the venue did not wish to miss out on a chance of being clicked with the international cricket star. As a result, there was pandemonium and Shakib was seen coming out of the shop hurriedly. The 35-year-old almost fell on the floor as he was surrounded by fans. Shakib somehow managed to get out of the shop.

Just a few weeks ago, Shakib Al Hasan was spotted beating up a fan with cap during a promotional event in Chattogram, Bangladesh. This was not the first time Shakib made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, the Bangladesh cricketer landed in severe trouble for his controversial antics on the field.

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the most prolific all-rounders in the game. He continues to dominate the white-ball format and leads the ICC rankings for all-rounders in both ODIs and T20Is.

In international cricket, Shakib Al Hasan was last seen in action during the third and final T20I match of the series against England on March 14. Bangladesh secured a convincing 16-run win at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur to register an emphatic whitewash over the English opponents in T20Is. The result was undoubtedly humiliating for the Jos Buttler-led side as England endured their only second 3-0 loss in a T20I bilateral series. Earlier, Bangladesh had to concede a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series against the world champions. In his next assignment, Shakib is expected to feature in a three-match ODI series against Ireland, scheduled to start from Saturday, March 18.

In the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shakib Al Hasan will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders. Shakib emerged as Kolkata’s most expensive buy at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He was roped in by the Kolkata-based franchise for an amount of Rs 1.5 crore.

