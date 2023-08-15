'Shame On PCB': Fans Baffled After Imran Khan Not Including in Pakistan Cricket's Tribute Documentary

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing flak from angry cricket fans since they posted a video clip showcasing the country’s journey in the world of cricket. On their 77th Independence Day, the PCB released a heart-felt documentary video that showcased several legends of the game. The clip back-tracked Pakistan’s international debut in 1952 and listed all their glorious moments till the T20 World Cup 2022 final in which Babar Azam’s team squared off against Jos Buttler-led England. But the video received massive criticism across social media platforms for not featuring the legendary Imran Khan.

The video did show the moments from Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but Imran was nowhere in the clip. The former captain, who later served as the Prime Minister of the country, had led the men in green to a famous title win but his absence in the video clip has left the cricket fans fuming.

“Making history isn’t just about one day, it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time," the caption of the video read that featured all the stalwarts of Pakistan cricket including Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, and Babar.

But Imran’s absence in the video has led to a new hashtag #ShameOnPCB which is currently trending on microblogging site X.

