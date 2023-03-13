Home » Cricket Home » 'Would Love to See him Push the Limits': Former Australia All-rounder Calls for Hardik Pandya's Test Return

'Would Love to See him Push the Limits': Former Australia All-rounder Calls for Hardik Pandya's Test Return

Shane Watson feels Hardik Pandya should don the whites again for India if he can handle the rigours of Test cricket

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Hardik Pandya playing for Indian in Test cricket (Twitter)
Hardik Pandya playing for Indian in Test cricket (Twitter)

Hardik Pandya has had a dream run in international cricket since his comeback from a back injury in 2021. The lanky cricketer has not only cemented his place in the team with his all-round show in limited-over cricket but also led India to impressive series victories in T20Is. While everything has been smooth in white ball cricket, Hardik is yet to play a Test match since his comeback. The 29-year-old was not picked even for the high-stakes Border Gavaskar Trophy.

It looks like Hardik is conserving his brittle body by only focusing on limited-overs cricket as of now. But Hardik’s absence from India’s Test setup has raised question marks over his future in red-ball cricket.

Advertisement

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: LIVE

Now, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has weighed in on Hardik Pandya’s absence from Test cricket. While speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket 2023, the legendary Australian all-rounder opined that Hardik should don the whites again if he can handle the rigours of Test cricket. Watson also praised Hardik as a “special talent in world cricket."

RELATED NEWS

“If his body can handle the rigours of Test cricket then absolutely. He has got incredible skills even with his batting. He has got a very sound batting technique. He is a power-hitter of the ball, but everyone has seen him move up the batting order in T20 cricket, batting at No.4 for Gujarat Titans,’ Watson was quoted as saying.

He added that Hardik is not just a power hitter and has the game to do well in Test cricket.

Shane Watson then went on to explain Hardik’s importance as a bowler as well. He added that Hardik has the ability to swing the new ball away from the batters and could play a big role In the Indian Test team. “I would love to see him push the limits as an all-rounder when it comes to playing in all the three formats of the game because he is one of the special talents in world cricket," Watson said.

Advertisement

Watson also backed KL Rahul to come good in Test cricket. Watson was of the view that Rahul should play with freedom in order to put the bowler under pressure. Rahul was recently dropped in favour of Shubman Gill in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

first published: March 13, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 14:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara Seen At Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards