Shardul Thakur Fires Up Twitterati, Memes Galore as KKR All-Rounder Records Joint-Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023

Shardul Thakur gave the world a glimpse of his destructive best as the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder scored 68 runs in just 29 balls to help KKR recover from a spot of bother to post a total of 204/7 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first, and Reece Topley dismissed Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh early to give his side a sublime start. Wickets continued to fall as KKR appeared to crumble under pressure upon their return to Eden Gardens which hosted its first IPL game in 4 years.

Shah Rukh Khan was also in attendance as the Bollywood superstar saw his side slump to 89/5 but then came Shardul and Rinku Singh to help KKR cross the 200-run mark.

KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023 Updates: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Power Kolkata Knight Riders to 204/7

Thakur smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL 2023, needing just 20 balls to notch his half-century.

Shardul’s knock included 9 boundaries and two massive maximums, as he did the scoring at a breathtaking strike rate of 234.48. On the other hand, Rinku also joined hands with him and recorded 46 runs in 33 balls with two boundaries and three sixes.

Check how fans reacted to Shardul Thakur’s sublime knock:

Thakur’s blockbuster innings was ended abruptly by Mohammed Siraj while Harshal Patel got the wicket of Rinku but the damage had already been done by that time.

For a team that had lost half of its players at 89, credit must be given to the middle order of KKR as they gave RCB a target of 205.

The highest-ever successful run-chase by the Bengaluru-based franchise was 204 coincidentally against Punjab Kings meaning RCB would need to pull off the highest-ever run chase in the franchise’s history to win the contest against KKR.

