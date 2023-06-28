'I will Never Call a Selector and Ask Why am I Not Picked': Domestic Veteran on Duleep Trophy Snub

Sheldon Jackson, a popular name in the Indian domestic circuit, has labelled Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik as the inspirational figures of his career. Despite amassing loads of runs in List A cricket, Sheldon Jackson is yet to receive his maiden call-up for the Indian team. The 36-year-old batter recently encountered another disappointment when he could not find his name in West Zone’s Duleep Trophy squad.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Jackson opened up about how he gets motivated after watching Dhoni and Karthik maintaining their fitness even in the twilight phase of their professional career.

Underlining Karthik’s determination towards the game, Jackson said, “I get motivated when I see Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni. I have seen his (Karthik’s) entire transformation. He is a true inspiration for me and at the stage of my career that I am he is a motivation to me."

While being asked about his exclusion, Jackson refused to comment, saying that the decision solely depended on the selectors. “I can never comment on anyone’s selection. I can only ask about myself, that is why I have not got picked. I will never call a selector and ask why am I not picked," he added.

Jackson, however, backed himself in achieving all of his unfulfilled dreams in the future. His number in the limited-over formats might not be that impressive, but the Saurashtra batter has demonstrated his calibre in red-ball cricket over the years.