Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant Reunite at NCA in Bengaluru, Harbhajan Singh Reacts

After the recently concluded IPL 2023 season, Shikhar Dhawan visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru wherein he was reunited with Indian former teammate Rishabh Pant. Pant has been recovering from the injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident last year while he was travelling from Delhi to Rourkee.

Dhawan shared a picture with Pant on Instagram after the duo reunited at NCA, and the picture also drew a heartwarming comment from spin legend Harbhajan Singh.

“Back and better than ever! So happy to see you again," wrote Dhawan as he posted the picture with Pant.

As soon as the image was posted, it drew some interesting reactions from former India spin wizard Harbhajan who posted two diamond emojis in the comments, while Indian Kabbadi international Rahul Chaudhary wrote, “Very nice."

As per a recent report in TOI, Pant is expected to return sooner than originally expected and he was expected to undergo a minor surgery but given his speedy recovery there won’t be a necessity for the 25-year-old to go under the knife.

“Let’s make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was first expected," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

The southpaw is currently recuperating at NCA and was spotted in Mumbai last week. It has been reported that Pant might have visited Mumbai for a consultation regarding his recovery.

As per the report in TOI, earlier there were some concerns regarding the left-hander’s posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) although the doctors are reported to be happy with his recovery and a minor surgery earlier planned has now been chalked off.

In the picture shared by Dhawan, Pant can be seen with a brace on his right knee, and it is expected that the wicketkeeper batter is likely to start playing next year.