Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up About 'Chilled Out' MS Dhoni’s Leadership Mentality

Indian cricketers, who have played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, have always been vocal about how his mind-boggling decisions have come to the rescue in difficult situations. Now, Shikhar Dhawan has revealed his thoughts on Dhoni’s leadership ability, while speaking on a YouTube podcast named The Ranveer Show. When asked about his experience with the World Cup-winning skipper, Dhawan underlined Dhoni’s calm and composed attitude on the field, which helped create “a relaxed environment within the team" as well. He chose to maintain that personality as being aggressive could spoil some crucial things and hamper the result.

Dhawan further talked about some individual qualities of MS Dhoni, terming him a “chilled-out" person. In terms of interacting with his teammates, the legendary captain was very reserved and liked to say those “things that needed to be said." “His presence was quite calm within the team," Dhawan said.

Even though he was recognised as a “fun-loving guy," there were times when MS Dhoni could not hold his aggression, according to Dhawan. But in such scenarios too, he chose to “restrain himself" as unnecessary frustration could affect the team’s environment. “That is his maturity and he has a lot of self-control," Dhawan asserted.

MS Dhoni is now involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will eye to win his fifth title this season as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Fans have already got the opportunity to see some glimpses of his tactical masterclass during the Yellow franchise’s second game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

Coming to defend a target of 208 runs on a batting-friendly surface, CSK’s inexperienced bowling attack was finding it hard to take control of the game with Lucknow opener Kyle Mayers in sublime form. When things were going away from their hands, Dhoni showed his brilliance, introducing spinners early to restrict the run flow. His decision turned out to be the game-changer. The LSG batting lineup could not negotiate the mystic bowling of Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja, falling 12 runs short of the required total.

Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, is playing as the captain of the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023. Registering two back-to-back victories against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, the Dhawan-led side is now occupying third place in the league table with 4 points.

