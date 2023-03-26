Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up on his failed marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee as he shared her experiences and admitted to not seeing the red flags at the start of their relationship. Dhawan and Ayesha don’t stay together as the latter has shifted back to Australia.

Dhawan tied the knot with Ayesha way back in 2012 and they also have a son together who was born in 2014. The Indian cricketer met his son Zorawar last year in November during a trip to Australia.

The 37-year-old cricketer didn’t point fingers at Ayesha but shared her experience of the failed marriage with her.

Advertisement

“I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field," Dhawan told Sports Tak in an interview.

Also read - Why Shikhar Dhawan Wants Shubman Gill In Indian Side, And Not Himself

“The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn’t have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience."

The flamboyant opener revealed his divorce case with Ayesha is still going on and said that he will be more careful and wiser if he wants to marry again in the future.

“Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with," he said.

Sharing his experience of the failed marriage, Dhawan said that he fell in love with Ayesh he couldn’t see the red flags but that won’t be the case if it happens in future with some other girl.

Advertisement

“When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship. So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on," he added.

Also read - ‘There is Always a Chance of me Coming Back’: Shikhar Dhawan Hasn’t Given up on His ODI World Cup Dream

Advertisement

Dhawan said that youngsters should take time in relationships and advised them to not take emotional decisions about marriage.

“Youngsters, when they get into relationships, they need to experience it. That’s important. They should not take an emotional decision in haste and get married," he said.

“It’s also like a match; some might need 4-5 relationships, others might take 8-9 to figure things out. There is nothing bad in that. You will learn from it, and when you take a decision on marriage, you will have some experience," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here