Shivam Dube Turns 30: India All-Rounder’s Top Innings In Chennai Super Kings' Jersey

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHIVAM DUBE: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was in fine form throughout the whole season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. Dube’s clinical all-round prowess guided Chennai to their fifth IPL title this time. Dube made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in March 2019 during a match against Chennai. In 2022, Dube joined Chennai for Rs 4 crore.
Overall, he has 51 matches so far in IPL history. He has 1106 runs under his belt in the competition. In IPL 2023, Dube scored 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. He succeeded in notching up three half centuries in the 16th season of the IPL. As Shivam Dube celebrates his 30th birthday today, it is time to recall some of his top knocks for Chennai Super Kings.
- 95 not out off 46 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022
Playing against his former team RCB at his home ground of Mumbai, Shivam Dube was in destructive mode. Coming in at the fall of the 4th wicket Dube took on the Bangalore bowlers and showed no mercy. He smashed five fours and eight sixes and took CSK on his back to a mammoth total of 216. CSK managed to defeat RCB by 23 runs.
- 50 off 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023
Shivam Dube put on a batting masterclass against Kolkata Knight Riders and assaulted the opposition bowling unit along with Ajinkya Rahane who scored 71 off 29 balls. Dube smashed five sixes in the innings along with two boundaries to play a fine knock of 50 off just 21 balls. MS Dhoni’s men had won the game by 49 runs.
- 52 off 27 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023
Shivam Dube’s best game comes out when he plays against his former side, it seems. Dube was in destructive mode against the Bangalore-base franchise in IPL 2023 as he scored 52 runs off just 27 balls at an astounding strike rate of 192.59 while smashing five sixes. Dube carried his side to a mammoth total of 226. CSK emerged victorious in that contest by eight runs.
- 32 not out off 21 balls against Gujrat Titans, 2023
This might not look like the most appealing innings of Shivam Dube but it is surely one of the most important ones the all-rounder has ever played as this knock helped CSK in winning the title earlier this year. Chasing a total of 170, CSK was tumbling at a point and Dube stood at one end of the crease and helped the team keep fighting. He played a crucial knock of unbeaten 32 off 21 balls. MS Dhoni-led side got the better of Gujarat Titans to win their fifth IPL title.