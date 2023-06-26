Shivam Dube Turns 30: India All-Rounder’s Top Innings In Chennai Super Kings' Jersey

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHIVAM DUBE: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was in fine form throughout the whole season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. Dube’s clinical all-round prowess guided Chennai to their fifth IPL title this time. Dube made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in March 2019 during a match against Chennai. In 2022, Dube joined Chennai for Rs 4 crore.

Overall, he has 51 matches so far in IPL history. He has 1106 runs under his belt in the competition. In IPL 2023, Dube scored 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. He succeeded in notching up three half centuries in the 16th season of the IPL. As Shivam Dube celebrates his 30th birthday today, it is time to recall some of his top knocks for Chennai Super Kings.