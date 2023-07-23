'Time to Grow Up a Bit': Shoaib Akhtar Not Pleased With Babar Azam Not Being in 2023 ODI World Cup Promo

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not a happy man when he saw the promotional video for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The video, along with the ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign, was launched in Mumbai earlier this week.

The video, presented by the Bollywood superstar SRK, has cameos from cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues. The video showcases many decorated moments in the history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Akhtar was not pleased to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam or even their historic 1992 World Cup win being absent from the montage in the video and took to social media to announce his displeasure.

“Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," tweeted Akhtar.

There were appearances from Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi though in the video.

