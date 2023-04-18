'Shouldn't Go to a Stage Where MS Dhoni Gets Banned': Virender Sehwag Slams CSK Bowlers

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag advised the Chennai Super Kings spinners to be more disciplined with their line as they have been bowling multiple wides and no-balls this season in IPL. Chennai Super Kings have won three out of five matches so far but their bowling unit has been under the scanners right from the start. In the initial matches, they bowled multiple no-balls to which skipper MS Dhoni lashed out at the bowlers and the bowler learnt from their mistake, however, they failed to get their line rights and have been continuously bowling wide balls in the last few matches.

Chennai are facing several injury crises in their camp - Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes and Simarjeet Singh. Mukesh has been ruled out of the tournament while others are still recovering.

Sehwag was not impressed with CSK bowlers giving away extras which also resulted in a slow over rate. The former India opener suggested that they should keep that in mind for the sake of their skipper Dhoni who might get penalised a ban if they maintain a slow over rate.

“Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. It shouldn’t go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been playing with a knee injury this season and Sehwag wants the bowlers to not add more worries for their captain.

“With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," he added.

Sehwag further said that CSK have a weak bowling attack but they need to be accurate with their lines and avoid bowling wide balls.

“It is especially disheartening to see the spinners bowl wides. These are things under your control," he said.

“I’m saying from day 1 that CSK’s bowling is weak. They need to work on that department. But what more can they do? They will have to use whatever resources they have this season. The bowlers have to be more accurate. If look at their performance against RCB, they have bowled 30-35 dot balls so they didn’t let RCB score a run in six overs. Despite that, they ended up conceding 218 because they leaked far too many sixes and fours," he said.

