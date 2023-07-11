ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Massive Boost For Team India, Star Batter Spotted Batting in Nets After Back Surgery

After a hiatus of more than one month following the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, Team India are set to return to action as they gear up to take on West Indies for the two-match Test series from July 12. After suffering the defeat at the hands of Australia Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

All the Indian players received a much-needed break of nearly a month after the WTC final, and the Men in Blue have a jam-packed schedule in the upcoming months, leading into the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, in the subcontinent.

Team India have seemingly received a massive boost ahead of the World Cup at home with Shreyas Iyer set to return to action as the star-batter was spotted batting in the nets.

The World Cup will be played in October-November, and before that, India have a long tour of the West Indies, followed by a tour of Ireland, they are also set to take part in the Asia Cup 2023 and will play an ODI series against Australia as part of their World Cup preparations.

Apart from all this, second string Indian team will also participate in the Asian Games at Hangzhou, meaning that there will be a lot of games in the upcoming months and that’s why the BCCI are looking to monitor the workload of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, with the trio rested for the five-match T20I series versus the Caribbean side next month.

With many key players such as Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul sidelined through injury and Rishabh Pant a long-term absentee, the Men in Blue have received a major boost as Iyer was recently spotted batting in the nets.

