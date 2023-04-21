Shreyas Iyer Successfully Undergoes Back Surgery, Likely to Miss WTC Final: Report

Team India middle order batter and Kolkata Knight Riders’ talismanic captain Shreyas Iyer has successfully undergone his back surgery in London although he is set to miss the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

As per a report in Times of India, Iyer’s back surgery took place in London on Tuesday and the Mumbai batter should be back to full fitness before the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.

For the unversed, the 28-year-old only recently recovered from a back issue and made his comeback in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 before a relapse of his back injury. Iyer played the first two days of the last Test against Australia before he was ruled out.

The back injury forced him to undergo surgery which has been successfully completed, although the middle order batter will not only miss the IPL 2023 season but the upcoming WTC final that will take place at the Oval in London.

The aforementioned report adds that Shreyas Iyer is likely to be sidelined for the next three months as he recovers from the back issue. Thus, the WTC final will come too soon for him, however, he should be back to full fitness before the ODI World Cup later this year.

Iyer has been a key player for the Indian team and was the leading run-scorer in ODIs last year. Apart from him, leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah is another player who has been plagued by back issues and the latter also underwent surgery recently.

As per a recent BCCI note, Bumrah has already begun his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru although it remains to be seen whether he can return to peak fitness before the WTC final that will take place from 7 to 11 June.

In Iyer’s absence, Nitish Rana is leading Kolkata Knight Riders although the franchise have endured a difficult time so far in IPL 2023 and they lost their third match in a row after being beaten by Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

