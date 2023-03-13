Shreyas Iyer to Miss ODI Series Against Australia Due to Back Injury, Could Miss Initial IPL 2023 Games - Report

In a major setback for Team India, Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against Australia due to his back injury, which ruled him out of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma’s men retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth successive time with a 2-1 series victory sealed on Monday after India and Australia played out a high-scoring draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Iyer didn’t come out to bat during India’s first inning and is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming ODI series which kick-starts on March 17 in Mumbai.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Iyer could also sit out a few matches of the IPL 2023 campaign as well, which may come as a massive blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

Follow live - DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score, WPL 2023: Ellyse Perry Hits Half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore Accelerate

As per the same report, Iyer is currently struggling to walk and specialist doctors have been consulted by the BCCI for the matter.

For the unversed, Iyer had missed the first Test, and the ODIs against New Zealand prior to that due to his back injury.

Now that Iyer is sidelined due to the same issue, the doctors in conversation with BCCI will decide whether the cricketer will undergo surgery or not. If the 28-year-old goes under the knife, he may be sidelined for a considerable period.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s assessment of Iyer’s injury during his post-match press conference also hinted that the middle-order batter could be out for a while.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli’s Long-Awaited Century Bodes Well for India Ahead of WTC Final

Advertisement

“Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don’t know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," Rohit told the reporters.

“Obviously, that’s why he’s not present here, so we don’t know the exact status of how long he will take to recover or when he will be back. When it happened, it did not look that great. I hope he recovers quickly and comes back and plays again," he added.

Advertisement

Iyer was at NCA, undergoing rehab for his back issue before joining up with Team India in Delhi for the second Test. Now that his participation in the ODI series seems very unlikely, the goal would be to return back to full fitness ahead of the World Test Championship final in June.

Get the latest Cricket News here