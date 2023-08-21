'Stop Doing Clownery': Star Sports Brutally Trolled for Mistakenly Dropping Shubman Gill From Asia Cup Squad

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Games on Monday and broadcaster Star Sports courted trolls and jibes online as they missed out on the name of one of the members of the announced list, Shubman Gill.

Fans took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a dig at the broadcaster following their slip-up.

One fan posted, “Shubman Gill was on his way to BCCI headquarters after not finding his name. Now he’s on his way to Star Sports office for mini attack."

Another post read, “Great comeback by Shubman Gill on Star Sports."

While another reaction from a fan read, “Star sports!!!!!! Stop doing clownery ! Thank God ! Gill is in the squad"

One fan shared a post that read, “Fans slamming management when Star Sports goofed up Shubman Gill‘s announcement. Twitter zindabad."

While one other fan consolidated the events with a post that read, “Star Sports created a graphic, their anchor Raunak Kapoor spoke it up. The graphic had Shubman Gill missing. So you had two-minute outrage, people lost their voices yelling in their drawing rooms.. then BCCI tweeted the actual squad with Gill in."

One fan wrote, “Gill is in the team but got sacked by Star Sports"

Another post read, “Gill was on flight to Colombo and he was watching star sports."

Another fan’s post read, “So now these Star sports experts are dropping Gill"