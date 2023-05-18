'Definitely See Shubman Gill Having Potential of Becoming Someone as Big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar': Robin Uthappa

Former India opener Robin Uthappa lavished huge praise on young batting sensation Shubman Gill and said he has the potential to become the next big thing in Indian cricket like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form in recent times as he has smashed centuries across formats this season while his recent maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad is just icing on the cake. The talented batter has almost cemented his place in all three formats for Indian cricket with his consistent performances.

Uthappa, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2014, talked highly of Shubman for his recent exploits with the bat and said he can achieve big heights in future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Points Table Update After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals Rise to 9th Spot, Dent Punjab Kings’ Playoffs Chances

“I definitely see him having the potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I certainly think he has got the stuff. He is a phenomenal player who is in exceptional form and is playing some exceptional cricket at the moment," JioCinema IPL expert Robin Uthappa said.

The veteran opener also talked highly of Yashasvi Jaiswal and said he and Gill are the next big things in Indian cricket.

“I feel and believe personally that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two next big things of Indian cricket."

The southpaw has scored the fastest fifty in IPL history this season - 13 balls against KKR and has been scoring consistently well for Rajasthan Royals.

Also READ | ICC ODI Rankings: Ireland’s Harry Tector Displaces Virat Kohli at 7th Position

Meanwhile, Uthappa suggested that India won’t include any breakout IPL star in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad and will only give them chances after that on the road to the 2024 T20 WC.

“From my experience with the Indian team, I feel they will continue with the experienced players because making wholesale changes this close to the World Cup is not wise. And I think form is temporary. Having said that, I feel post the World Cup we might see wholesale changes. Yes, there are a few injury concerns which needs to be addressed. We are already missing Bumrah and I hope he gets fit before the World Cup. Then you have KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant out and these are areas of concern I feel. I hope we put out a fit team and give ourselves the best chance to win the World Cup," he said.