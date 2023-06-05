Shubman Gill’s Technique is Similar to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Still has Some Weaknesses: Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his views on the batting technique comparisons between Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Tendulkar is often regarded as arguably the best batter to play the game while Kohli’s name has also joined the big debate in the past few numbers. The 34-year-old has shattered a few of Tendulkar’s records but it’s still a long road for him to break some.

While Shubman has risen to fame in recent times and took over the cricketing world with his sublime batting. Shubman has been scoring consistently well for India and recently won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 for smashing 890 runs in 17 matches.

Kaif recently talked about the batting techniques of Sachin, Virat and Shubman where he said that the 34-year-old still has weaknesses in his technique. The former batter pointed out Kohli’s struggle in English conditions in the past.

“Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had no answers to it. He was a total flop in that series," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

Kohli has already been labelled as a great of the game as his batting records are second to none as many have predicted him to break Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 100 international centuries.

While the former batter further feels that there are no weaknesses in Shubman’s game and compares his technique to legendary Tendulkar.

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses," he said.

Kaif heaped huge praise for Gill and said he is on the path of becoming a great batter like Tendulkar.

“Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength," Kaif added.