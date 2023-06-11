'Definitely Thought I Caught it..': Cameron Green Breaks Silence on Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal

Cameron Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia divided the cricketing fraternity. While Australian legends such as Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer believed that the catch was fair and the dismissal was justified, Indian legends such as Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer slammed the third umpire for a dubious call in the WTC final 2023.

The incident took place on June 10, Saturday as Green completed the catch of Gill to jolt India with a body blow as they set out to chase down a record 444-run total of Australia.

Green spoke to the press after Stumps on Day 4 and justified his catch which caused a massive frenzy, prompting even Gill himself to react to the dubious call.

“At the time I definitely thought I caught it," said the Australian all-rounder speaking to ICC.

“I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it’s left up to the third umpire (Richard Kettleborough) and he agreed," Green added.

Earlier, Australia had declared their second innings at 270/8 with India needing 444 runs to win the WTC final 2023. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave their side a good start before Scott Boland struck to remove Gill.

In the eighth over of India’s second innings, Gill was caught by Green at first slip although replays showed that the ball appeared to be touching the grass. The on-field umpires had no conclusive evidence so they went upstairs and TV umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled it as a fair catch.

