IND vs AUS: After Shubman Gill's Dubious Catch, Sehwag-Jaffer Take Brutal Dig at Third Umpire

Indian opener Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final became a major talking point as former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer slammed the third umpire for giving the decision in Australia’s favour.

Both Sehwag and Jaffer pointed out that the dismissal shouldn’t have given pointing to the fact that the ball appeared to be touching the grass as Cameron Green took the catch of Gill while standing at first slip.

The incident took place in the eighth over of India’s second innings as the Rohit Sharma-led unit set out to chase a record 444-run total.

Scott Boland got Gill to give away a leading edge towards Green who completed the catch but with the on-field umpires not sure about the same, they headed upstairs and TV umpire Richard Kettleborough gave it out, the decision drew some strong reactions from the likes of Sehwag, Jaffer and even Gill himself.

“Third umpire watching the replay before pressing out," tweeted Jaffer while sharing a screengrab of Gill’s dismissal.

Sehwag on the other hand tweeted, “Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out," sharing a picture of a blindfolded person, comparing it to the third umpire.

While the Gill incident took place, India legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar also gave their verdicts on the controversial call.

