'Truly The Heir of Indian Batting': Cricket World Bows Down to Sensational Shubman Gill After Classy Century Against RCB

Shubman Gill showcased his class once again and played a match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans on Sunday in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shubman’s sublime ton ended RCB’s playoffs hopes.

It was a thrilling game of cricket and the rising stars century got the better of Kohli’s record ton in the all-important match as their loss paved the way for Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs.

Both Kohli and Gill slammed their second centuries on a trot. The RCB batter score a century against SRH in the last match, while Gill also scored his maiden IPL ton versus the same opponent.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: RCB vs GT Highlights

Shubman exploited the short boundaries at the venue and smashed 5 fours and 8 sixes in an entertaining performance.

His century was all class as it eased the pressure off Vijay Shankar who came out to bat at the number 3.

GT lost three wickets in quick succession but Shubman held his ground strong and made sure Titans end the group stage on a high with a win. He completed his ton with a century which also sealed two points for the visitors.

Several former cricketers hailed Gill for his magnificent century.

“Massive congratulations to @gujarat_titans on an incredible victory today! Stellar teamwork, exceptional skills, and a well-deserved win. Special shoutout to the unstoppable @ShubmanGill for his breathtaking century!" Suresh Raina tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read | RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Sets New IPL Record With 7th Century

Meanwhile, Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as RCB made 197 for five in a must-win final league stage game for the hosts.

However, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, in-form Gill remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 in the rain-delayed match.

Titans thus finished the league engagements with 20 points while CSK ended second with 17 points ahead of Lucknow Super Giants due to better net run-rate. Mumbai Indians, after their eight-wicket win against SRH, were back in the last four with 16 points.