'Shubman Gill the GOAT': Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Cannot Keep Calm After GT Opener's Century vs MI

Shubman Gill scored the third century of the ongoing IPL 2023 season helping Gujarat Titans put up a massive total of 233/3 against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the playoffs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, Friday.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Rana were all praises for Gill following the 23-year-old’s 129-run knock in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians. Gill joined Kohli on the list of players with the most centuries in a single season.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain had congratulated Shubman by posting stories for him on Instagram earlier this season as well and the trend continued on Friday as well even though Kohli landed in London ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

GT vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Gill’s century earlier this season ended RCB’s journey in the IPL 2023 season as they failed to reach the playoffs but that didn’t stop Virat from praising Gill as he posted the GT batter’s picture on his Instagram stories along with a ‘star’ emoji.

Pant meanwhile who is recuperating from the car accident he suffered last year was watching the game on television as he posted a screenshot of the same while praising his compatriot as he wrote, “Classs baba," while tagging Gill.

Rana meanwhile went a step ahead and called Shubman Gill a ‘GOAT’, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper tweeted, “Someone: Show me what a GOAT looks like Me: Shubman Gill."

The 23-year-old’s blistering knock helped GT put a massive total of 233/3 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians as Gill did the bulk of the scoring but he was also joined by Sai Sudharsan who added 43 in 31 balls.

Skipper Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 28 in 13 balls to put the finishing touches on the score. As fate would have it, Tim David had dropped a catch of Gill on 30, which would prove to be a massive lifeline although David did take the catch to end Gill’s stay on the crease once he reached 129.