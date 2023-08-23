Ahead of Asia Cup, Shubman Gill Edges Closer to Babar Azam in ODI Rankings; Jasprit Bumrah Sparkles on Return

Ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, Shubman Gill has risen to his career-best 4th place in the latest released ICC ODI rankings for batsmen as he looks to cut down Babar Azam’s lead. The Pakistan skipper continues to reign supreme as he leads the way for ICC ODI batters, but Gill has jumped one place to land in the fourth spot, just three places behind Babar who registered a duck in the first ODI of the series against Afghanistan.

Gill wasn’t the only player who benefitted in the latest released ranking on Wednesday, August 23 as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi, all of whom are in action against Ireland for the 3-match T20I series have also surged in the latest lot.

Even though Babar failed to open his account against Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Men in Green reached a total of 201, and courtesy of their blistering pace attack Pakistan won the game by a staggering 142 runs as they restricted the Afghanistan batters to a mere 59-run total.

Thus, Azam continues his stranglehold over the ICC ODI rankings as he leads the charts with (880 rating points), in second place in South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (777), while Babar’s compatriot Imam (752) is in third place.

Gill holds 743 rating points and is just ahead of Fakhar Zaman who is in fifth place with 740 points.

There’s plenty of movement in the T20I rankings as well after India claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead against Ireland, Ruturaj jumped 143 places to reach 87th in the latest rankings while his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav continues his dominance at the number 1 spot despite sitting out the three T20I contest.

Gaikwad smashed a fifty in the second T20I in Dublin helping India claim the series. Captain Bumrah jumped seven positions and reached 84th place following an impressive return from injury which saw him win the Player of the Match in the series opener.