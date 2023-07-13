Watch: Shubman Gill Breaks Into Impromptu Dance During Day 1 of India vs West Indies, 1st Test

The Indian team made a dominating start to the opening Test against West Indies which got underway at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

The visitors remained in the driver’s seat during the first day’s play, thanks to some brilliant efforts in bowling and fielding.

The Indian players seemed to be enjoying the Caribbean atmosphere as Shubman Gill broke into an impromptu dance during West Indies’ batting in the first innings.

The event transpired when the hosts were already nine-man down, with Gill being positioned at short-leg. In between overs, the Indian opener was captured shaking his shoulders, while the Windies batters were engaged in a chat at the middle of the crease.

With young opener Yasashvi Jaiswal making his Test debut in the first match against West Indies, Gill will now get to bat at his preferred No 3 spot, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara who has been dropped for the series.

Ahead of the game, Gill expressed his desire to play as a No 3 batter after the India team management asked about his preferred position. “I wanted No. 3, a position where I want to consolidate," Gill said on JioCinema.

Gill failed to get going he last time he donned the whites for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month. Playing as an opener alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Gill managed only 31 runs across both innings.

Coming to the ongoing Test in Dominica, Indian spinners shone on the first day as West Indies were bundled out for just 150 runs in the first innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the longest format.