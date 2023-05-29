Trends :Rishabh PantShubhman GillMS DhoniWTC 2023Ambati Rayudu
Shubman Gill Falls 83 Runs Short of Virat Kohli's 2016 Record of Most Runs in an IPL Season

Shubman Gill fell 83 runs short of equaling Virat Kohli's tally for the highest runs scored by a player in a single season of IPL, but the Gujarat Titans batter did score 890 runs in IPL 2023

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 21:43 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Shubman Gill fell narrowly short equaling Virat Kohli's record (Sportzpics)

Shubman Gill has arguably been the best player in IPL 2023 season, the Gujarat Titans opener fell agonisingly short of Virat Kohli’s incredible record as he was dismissed for 39 runs in the IPL 2023 final.

With MS Dhoni giving a glimpse of his lighting quick reflexes as he removed Gill inflicting his 300th T20 stumping, the most by any player, Gill’s IPL 2023 season came to an end as he amassed 890 with the bat.

The Gujarat Titans opener was guaranteed to win the IPL 2023 Orange Cap as the highest run-scorer this season, however, Gill fell narrowly short of Virat Kohli’s all-time highest-scoring record in IPL history as the Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman had scored an incredible 973 runs for RCB in a single campaign back in 2016.

Gill could only muster up 890 this season, but it was by no means an easy feat with the youngster playing a key role in keeping GT in contention for the IPL 2023 trophy.

He was a key cog in Gujarat’s run into the final, as they locked horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday, May 29.

Apart from Gill, Sai Sudharsan played a key role for GT in the IPL 2023 final powering his side to the highest score in the history of IPL finals. Gujarat Titans posted a massive 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings.

Sudharsan smashed 96 runs in 47 balls, including 8 boundaries and six maximums, at a blistering strike rate of 204.

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha set the tone for his side with a brisk fifty, he scored 54 in 39 balls while skipper Hardik Pandya also added 21 in 12 balls to put the finishing touches on the total.

Chennai Super Kings thus needed to chase down a historic total to win the IPL 2023 title which would be their fifth IPL crown, while GT aimed for their back to back league title.

    first published: May 29, 2023, 21:11 IST
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 21:43 IST
