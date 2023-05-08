'Shubman is now Spider-Man': Gill to Play Important Role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

After establishing himself as one of the finest young batters in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill is ready to make a notable continuation in movies. The Punjab cricketer will be the voice of Indian Spiderman, known as Pavitr Prabhakar, in the upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse whose trailer will come out next month.

On Monday, Sony Pictures India dropped a video on social media to confirm the development. The trailer will be out on June 2 while Shubamn has dubbed for the main lead in Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

ALSO READ | ‘I Won’t be Bragging. It Would Have Been Nice If..’: Hardik Pandya on Friendly Rivalry with Brother Krunal

Advertisement

“Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to have the talented @ShubmanGill as the voice of our very own - Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action," the caption of the teaser read.

Sharing his experience of dubbing for the film in two languages, Shubman said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian SpiderMan, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie"

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

Advertisement

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, shares, “June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’. We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket."

The cricketer is currently playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Gujarat Titans and has been in great form. So far, the right-hand batter has scored 469 runs in 11 matches, averaging 46.90. He has also scored four half-centuries this season and possesses a strike rate of 143.43.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here