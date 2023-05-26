WATCH: Shubman Gill Dances Down the Pitch to Smash A Bouncer for Massive Six, Leaves Rohit Sharma Stunned

Shubman Gill smashed multiple records with his third Indian Premier League (IPL) century of the 2023 season during qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

He became the leading batsman this season with 851 runs, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (730), before he reached his IPL best and the top score of this season.

Opener Gill, who is tipped as the future of Indian batting, made the most of a reprieve on 30 when Tim David dropped him off Chris Jordan.

Gill brought up his fifty in 32 balls and then exploded to smash sixes and reach his hundred in 49 balls, taking a bow amid a standing ovation.

On the fourth ball of the 15th over, Gill danced down to a short ball from Cameroon Gill and smashed

Gill was finally caught in the deep by Tim David, who had earlier dropped his catch, off the bowling of Akash Madhwal for 129 runs from 60 ball, including seven fours and ten sixes.

When asked about the runs he scored and GT’s total of 233/3, Gill said: “Got a good total, hopefully we will defend this. A lot, sweat went into my eyes and I was not able to open them. We have played our best cricket when we have lost and this is one of those days. Definitely, it plays a part, you have to know which side to target, if it’s bigger boundaries and they bowl in good areas, look for doubles, smaller boundaries look to take it on. The new ball held up a bit, there was not much grass on that wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and with the outfield wet it stopped swinging after 2 overs."

The winner of the match, which started late after a heavy spell of rain, will meet M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

(With inputs from Agencies)