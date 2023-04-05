'Shubman Gill is Playing For India, Prithvi Shaw is Still Struggling': Batting Legend Says DC Opener Not Learning From Mistakes

Prithvi Shaw continues to draw criticism thanks to a poor start to his IPL season. The Delhi Capitals opener has managed 19 runs from his first two innings with the franchise losing their first two matches of IPL 2023 as well.

Shaw was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket when he made his international debut in 2018. While a combination of slump in form and off field issues have pushed him down the pecking order, he has been performing well in domestic cricket besides churning out catchy performances for DC in the past few seasons as well.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

Batting legend Virender Sehwag has questioned Shaw’s shot selection and drawn compared to another youngster Shubman Gill who has become an integral part of the Indian team across formats and has been quite impressive in IPL as well.

On Tuesday, Shaw pulled a delivery from Gujarat Titans bowler Mohammed Shami to hole out at mid-on after having scored just 7.

Orange Cap in IPL 2023: Full List of Orange Cap Winners

“He (Shaw) has been dismissed playing these similar shots several times…but shouldn’t he also learn from his mistakes? Look at Shubman Gill. He played U-19 cricket with him (Shaw) and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores," he added.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Points, Win, Loss & Orange Cap

Advertisement

DC have lost both their matches now with batting clearly their weak link.

Against Lucknow Super Giants, they managed 143/9 in chase of 194. Barring captain David Warner (56 off 48) and Rilee Rossouw (30 off 20), no other DC batter made a notable contribution.

Against GT at Arun Jaitley Stadium, they struggled their way to 162/8 in 20 overs. Again, Warner top-scored for them with 37 off 32 while Axar Patel made 36 off 22.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here