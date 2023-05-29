Shubman Gill Opens Up on Orange Cap Win for the First Time, Says 'It's Great But…’ | Exclusive

Gujarat Titans (GT) player Shubman Gill has had a memorable summer. Not only did he emerge as one of the biggest stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, but also won the prestigious Orange Cap. He was presented with the Orange Cap after he hit his third century this season and completed 851 runs on Friday, helping GT advance into the IPL final and face Chennai Super Kings yet again.

Ahead of the GT vs CSK match, Shubman Gill spoke exclusively to News18 about his Orange Cap victory and confessed that while he thanked the universe, the job is not done yet.

“It’s been great, and very fortunate, I thank the universe. But every time, like today, I have this feeling that the job is not done yet. Every time I perform and do well, the next morning, I have this feeling that the job is not done yet. Once IPL finishes, World Test Championship start. Once WTC is over, Asia Cup will be there. Once Asia Cup is over, you’ll be like ‘Oh, the World Cup is here’. So there is always something in my mind that I look forward to and (feel) the job is not done yet. But it’s been a great year so far for me and I’m really fortunate and really happy for that," Shubman Gill said.

The cricketer has not only had a busy summer on the field but off the field as well. Gill has lent his voice to Pavitr Prabhakar (the Indian version of Spider-Man) in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Asked how he balanced playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, preparing for ICC World Test Championship final, and dubbing for two versions of the film, Shubman said, “Busy is the way of life, isn’t it?"

“It’s been a busy year for me, but I don’t really consider practising and playing as busy because that’s something that I’ve grown up with and that’s something I have been doing my whole life. It actually charges me up, but it’s been a busy year. It’s going to get busier with WTC and the World Cup coming this year and it’s going to be a really fun and exciting year for me," he added.