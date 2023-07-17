Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Can't Judge Him on One Innings': India Batting Coach Defends Shubman Gill After 1st Test Failure

Shubman Gill managed six runs in his first outing as India's new no. 3 after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 07:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Shubman Gill averages nearly 32 after 17 Tests. (AFP Photo)
In his first innings as India’s new no. 3 in Test cricket, Shubman Gill had a forgettable outing as he was dismissed for just six runs in the first Test against West Indies in Roseau (Dominica) last week.

During what was India’s only innings of the series opener debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century alongside captain Rohit Sharma who struck a hundred of his own. Virat Kohli also made a significant contribution, a solid 76, before the team went on to win by an innings and 141 runs inside three days.

Gill has come under scrutiny for his performance in Test cricket where he averages 31.96 after 31 innings. He voluntarily gave up the opener’s spot choosing to fill the vacant no. 3 spot which became available after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for the West Indies tour.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour has defended Gill arguing that he can’t be judged based on just one innings at no. 3.

“Three openers were supposed to play, so one had to go at No. 3 and the proposal came from Shubman’s end as his rationale was that he had played all his cricket for Punjab and India A at either No. 3 or 4 and that’s his real slot in longer format is that," Rathour told reporters on Sunday.

Rathour says the 23-year-old has the game to settle down and accelerate when needed and he’s not worried about his performances.

Gill scored his maiden Test hundred during the Bangladesh tour last year before hitting another century earlier this year against Australia at home.

“We can’t judge him on basis of one innings. He has a lot of time. He has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move on is needed. He can move the game forward. That is what we need at No. 3 as it can be advantageous," he added.

    • Rathour praised skipper Rohit for his adaptability.

    “In the last series versus Australia also, he scored a hundred (in Nagpur). There is no concern about his batting. We have seen that he can change his game as per requirements. Like he did against Australia and now here. Knowing that you need to change your game is one thing but being able to do that is different. He can do that," said Rathour.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 07:52 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 07:52 IST
