Shubman Gill Tops Yo-Yo Test, Beats Virat Kohli And Others With 18.7 Score: Report

Batting maestro Virat Kohli already confirmed via his Instagram story that he scored 17.2 in the Yo-Yo Test on Thursday.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 23:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Shubman Gill beats Virat Kohli in Yo-Yo Test (AFP Image)

Batting sensation Shubman Gill has topped the Yo-Yo Test for India ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a camp for the Indian cricket team ahead of the multi-nation tournament where the players hit the closed-door camp in Alur. The players also underwent the fitness Yo-Yo Test and according to PTI, Shubman topped it with an incredible score of 18.7. Shubman did a sensational job considering he has been playing some non-stop cricket in the past few months.

Apart from five cricketers - Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (reserve member for Asia Cup) and KL Rahul, all other Indian players underwent the test and passed the cut-off level of 16.5.

“The YoYo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week.

“Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Yo-Yo Test exercise is a part of the six-day conditioning and skill-set enhancement camp.

The fitness cum conditioning camp has been organised by the BCCI as this was the only window before the World Cup at home in October.

“If the players have a gap between two tournaments, the National Cricket Academy’s sports science team along with sports staff of India team does conduct all the mandatory tests," the source said.

The Yo-Yo Test was introduced six years back when then Strength & Conditioning coach Shankar Basu set the cut-off list - 16.1 but since then the marker has been upgraded and it is 16.5 now.

    • The conditioning camp is scheduled to conclude on August 29 and the Indian team is expected to depart to Colombo the next day.

    India will start their Asia Cup 2023 camp against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. The tournament will be a perfect tune-up for India ahead of the World Cup as the Men in Blue will play all their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka.

    first published: August 25, 2023, 23:08 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 23:08 IST
