'Not Just Saying From an Australian Perspective': McGrath Gives His Verdict on Shubman Gill's WTC Final Dismissal

Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has given his verdict on the controversial Shubman Gill’s dismissal during the World Test Championship Final. The Cameron Green catch sparked controversy during the mega WTC final between India and Australia. It turned out to be a costly decision for India as they lost the WTC Final by 209 runs and failed to end their ICC trophy drought.

Chasing the 444-run target, India started strong with a counter-attacking approach but Green’s catch to dismiss Gill changed everything for the Asian Giants. It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner. The decision was referred to the third umpire who took his time and check a few angles before giving it out. However, several fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell.

ALSO READ | Ex-India Selector Chetan Sharma Chairs North Zone Selection Meeting for Duleep Trophy

Advertisement

McGrath said that he was happy with the final decision and suggested that sometimes we find ways to get the decision not out.

“I think most of those catches are out. We find ways to give it not out which I like to go the other way. So, I was happy with it," McGrath told PTI.

While the legendary pacer said that his opinion would have been the same even if the Indian player grabbed that catch.

And if it was India taking that catch, I would have been happy too. I’m not just saying from an Australian perspective but the way it goes," he added.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Recovering Faster Than Expected, Bumrah and Iyer Eye Comeback in Asia Cup 2023: Report

The 53-year-old said that the win over India in the WTC Final turned out to be the perfect lead-up for Pat Cummins and Co. for their Ashes campaign starting from Friday.

“It (WTC) was a perfect lead-up for Australia into the Ashes, gives them a lot of confidence and to play in the conditions. So, I think they are in a good spot," he added.