Sikandar Raza Gets Special Wishes From Zimbabwe Teammate Ahead of IPL 2023

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza is all set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut this season. The prolific all-rounder was roped in by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction.

He became just the fourth Zimbabwe cricketer to be signed by an IPL side. Brandon Taylor, Ray Price and Tatenda Taibu are the remaining three Zimbabwe cricketers who previously took part in the high-profile T20 tournament.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, batter Ryan Burl shared a heartwarming note for his fellow Zimbabwe teammate Raza. “Go enjoy! There’s 16 million Zimbabweans supporting," Ryan tweeted sharing one of Raza’s post.

“It’s IPL time. See you soon Punjab Kings family, inshallah," Sikandar Raza had tweeted ahead of his maiden IPL outing.

Ryan Burl’s post triggered a buzz on Twitter as cricket fans lauded Sikandar Raza. They also did not forget to send best wishes to Raza.

Welcoming Sikandar Raza to IPL, one person commented, “Welcome to IPL. All the best. Welcome to India."

“Sikandar Raza, our Punjabi brother is coming," tweeted another person.

A certain cricket fan penned a touching note for Sikandar Raza. “Good luck for the big game. Remember that there is no pressure and I am sure you will do fine. As long as you work hard and do your best, that is all that matters. Best of luck big brother," the tweet read.

Another person optimistically predicted that Sikandar Raza will be the “best all-rounder of IPL."

“Go well champ. Cannot wait for your fireworks," wrote a social media user.

Sikandar Raza showcased a dazzling display at the T20 World Cup last year. He also played a key role in guiding Lahore Qalandars to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title this year. After playing 66 matches in T20Is, Raza has scored 1259 runs at a strike rate of 128.86. The 36-year-old has notched up six half-centuries in T20I cricket.

Punjab Kings are scheduled to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1. The Punjab-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs last time after finishing their IPL 2022 journey at the sixth spot. Ahead of the 16th season of IPL, Punjab team management decided to appoint Shikhar Dhawan as the new leader of the side.

