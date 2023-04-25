'I Don't Think He is Fit at All': Former Cricketer's Harsh Remarks on DC Opener Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw walked out as one of the stars to watch out for in IPL 2023. The batter got enough opportunity and backing from the Delhi Capitals (DC) think tank, with skipper David Warner and head coach Ricky Ponting showing faith in him. However, the tournament has been an underwhelming outing for the opener.

Following back-to-back disappointments, scoring just 47 from 6 innings, the opener had to sit out against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has now weighed in on Shaw’s horror run with the bat.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Doull slammed Shaw for his poor fitness and his lack of intent. The Kiwi also suggested that Shaw has paid the price for his laziness on the field.

“You cannot continue down the same road. If things are not working you have to change it up and he has to understand where he is at in his game. Right now, it’s just not good enough. There was an incident with the run-out situation with Warner in Bangalore.

“He sat on the backside of the bench the whole time when Delhi were fielding and did nothing and later when he came out he was lazy with the running. These little things in the game matter and it comes back to haunt you at times. He has had a poor season and I don’t think he is fit at all and has neither adjusted his game as such. He has paid the price," Doull said.

At the toss, DC skipper David Warner had confirmed that under-fire Prithvi Shaw was dropped due to his poor form. It remains to be seen whether Shaw plays another match for Delhi this season. He could be roped in as an impact player. The big-hitting opener was used as an Impact Player in quite a few games.

Delhi Capitals will be delighted with their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite a low score to defend. Capitals’ bowlers showed tremendous character as Delhi defended 144 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. For a large part of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad seemed to be dominating Delhi Capitals. But Hyderabad batters choked under some disciplined bowling by the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. Delhi eventually won the match by seven runs and picked up their second win of the tournament.

