'Since You Taught Them How to Play vs Spin in India, We Lost Indore Test': R Ashwin Recalls Fans Blaming Him For IND's Defeat

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared an interesting anecdote regarding a fan after India’s triumph over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Ashwin played a pivotal role in India’s 2-1 series win as he was also named Player of the Match alongside his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja.

The series lived up to the hype as Australia managed to bounce back after losing the first two matches as they outclassed India in Indore and drew the final Test in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin spun his web around the Aussie batters in the first two Tests as the visitors looked clueless against him and Jadeja on several occasions. However, things changed as the batters changed their approach in the last two matches and gave a tough fight to the Indian spin duo.

Ashwin recalled that he made a video on how to bat against spin India after the second Test and he faced backlash from some fans after Australia beat the hosts in Indore.

“Let me get to the fun part now. I did a review video of the Delhi Test. Our admin gave a thumbnail for that video: How to bat against spin in India. After seeing that thumbnail, I thought to myself how will I tell how to play against spin? But there was a couple of points that I did mention in that video. That you should trust your defence while playing spin. ‘Follow your process, trust your defence’. All these are basic things," Ashwin said in latest video on his YouTube Channel.

“But the beauty here is that once we lost in Indore, everyone started commenting on that video. ‘Since you taught them how to play against spin in India, we lost the Indore Test. You were the reason for our own downfall’. These were some of the comments. I found it really funny."

Ashwin asserted that he found it funny when people started blaming him for making a video which helped the Australians as his admin also changed the caption later.

“We have Rahul David who has played for so many years and did his coaching in NCA before coming here. Likewise with Andrew McDonald for the Australian team. The narrative changed completely as if the Australians saw one YouTube video and learned how to play spin. I found it very funny and also was very proud of myself. I was like how good I should have been that I coached an entire cricket team in a single video and made them win a Test match. I was feeling very happy and proud."

“But the very next day, the admin changed the heading to Delhi Test review due to intense pressure in the comments section. I asked him, ‘You changed the heading, okay. But do you really think they saw our video and learned how to play spin? Especially, after watching our Tamil video?’ Of course, we did have subtitles for them to understand. And moreover, what did I tell in that video for them to learn how to play spin?" he said.

The veteran spinner further talked about his conversation with the admin and said that in the world of social media, such things get a bit more mileage and they spread rapidly.

“Of course, I did mention two points. But they won because of that or what? If yes, then look at the reach of our channel." I gave a light moment to him saying why should any teams have a coach from here on since they can just watch our video and win matches. Because at the end of the day, we live in the world of social media. All these things spread like a wildfire," said Ashwin.

