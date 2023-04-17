'Siraj Gave a Little Advice and Said...': How Star Pacer’s Advice Boosted Vyshak’s Confidence on RCB Debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) young pacer Vushak Vijaykumar became the talk of the town following his exceptional performance on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Delhi Capitals. The right-arm quick from Bengaluru ripped apart the opposition with his maiden three-wicket haul, returning figures of 3 for 20 in four overs.

Vyshak’s success on debut garnered the attention of cricket fans but not many people know that it was the advice from Mohammed Siraj that bolstered the youngster to bowl in front of the 40,000 RCB fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He revealed how experienced campaigner Siraj’s word of advice helped him to control his nerves as he got going in one of the most important matches of his career.

“It feels really good talking to Mohammed Siraj. He is an amazing bowler and has been doing well for RCB for quite a long time. Siraj gave me a little advice and told me there will be nerves but don’t worry about it and just believe in yourself. Keep doing what you have been doing all this time and try to enjoy yourself," Vyshak revealed.

The debut was extra special for the fast bowler as his parents were also present to witness their son’s first-ever IPL match, which the Karnataka lad played.

“I am very happy that Vyshak got the crucial wickets in the match. I really enjoyed the match and his bowling in particular because he bowled with good line and length. He put the ball in the right areas and the variations were very good, so I am very proud of his performance," commented Vyshak’s parents.

Vyshak held his nerves to the ball with the right line and length during the match but it was difficult for him to contain his excitement when he was invited for a meeting with Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, a day before the match.

“Sanajay Bangar Sir and Mike Hesson Sir called me for a meeting a day before the match and after asking a couple of questions they said what if we say that you are going to make your debut tomorrow, how would you feel? And that time I was speechless," revealed the player.

