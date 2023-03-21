'SKY Got Two Beauties From Mitchell Starc but he Knows..': Aaron Finch Advices Suryakumar Yadav to be 'Sharper'

Aaron Finch has advised Suryakumar Yadav to be sharper in his first couple of deliveries while facing Mitchell Starc who dismissed Surya on golden ducks in both the two ODIs of the ongoing series against Australia. Yadav has endured a horrible time with the bat in the first two ODIs, getting dismissed LBW on both occasions.

While it wasn’t just Suryakumar who struggled while facing Starc, as the latter has claimed 8 wickets in the two contests against India, including a five-wicket haul in Visakhapatnam, Finch feels the middle order batter wasn’t attentive enough while facing the Aussie quick.

Rohit Sharma’s men suffered an astonishing batting collapse in both games, and while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja saved the day in Mumbai, there was no place to hide in the second ODI as the India batting lineup folded for a mere 117-run total.

In reply, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh ran rampant and helped Steve Smith’s side pick up a 10-wicket win and level the series 1-1.

Speaking to Star Sports, Finch felt that Suryakumar, the world’s number 1 T20I batter needs to be more sharper while facing Starc.

“Suryakumar got two beauties from Mitchell Starc. But he knows where he would have been bowling, he’s got to be sharper than that in the first couple of balls," said the former Australian ODI captain.

Finch further added that Shubman Gill would have been disappointed with his dismissal given he’d been in a rich vein of form, having scored a century in the fourth Test against the Aussies.

“I think Shubman Gill played a couple of loose shots, which would disappoint him especially after being in such good form. He was caught at backward point to not great deliveries. If you get knocked over as an opening batter by a genuine delivery, you can accept that. But when you get out when you are in such good form, you get so disappointed," stated Finch.

The attention now switches to the third ODI between India and Australia and the series decider is scheduled to be played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, Wednesday.

