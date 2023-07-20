SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction For Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A

After suffering a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan A will now be desperately looking for a win in the semi-final on Friday. In the semi-finals, Pakistan A will be up against hosts Sri Lanka. The first semi-final between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A is scheduled to take place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Pakistani side qualified for the last-four stage having claimed the second spot in the Group B standings. The Mohammad Haris-led side finished their group stage campaign with four points from three games.

Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, will head into the semi-finals after defeating Oman A by 217 runs in their last game. The hosts claimed the top spot in Group A standings to reach the semi-finals. Sri Lanka A collected four points from their three group matches.

In the other semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A will be up against Bangladesh A on Friday.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Chamika Karunaratne

Vice-captain: Qasim Akram

Wicketkeepers: Minod Bhanuka, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Sahibzada Farhan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lasith Croospulle

Allrounders: Chamika Karunaratne, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Dunith Wellalage, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka A Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan

Pakistan A Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris (c and wk), Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Full Squads