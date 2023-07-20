Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction For Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A

SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction For Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A

Check here the Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A dream11 prediction for Friday's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match to be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 23:14 IST

Colombo, Sri Lanka

SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction For Emerging Asia Cup 2023 (ACC Image)
SL-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction For Emerging Asia Cup 2023 (ACC Image)

After suffering a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan A will now be desperately looking for a win in the semi-final on Friday. In the semi-finals, Pakistan A will be up against hosts Sri Lanka. The first semi-final between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A is scheduled to take place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Pakistani side qualified for the last-four stage having claimed the second spot in the Group B standings. The Mohammad Haris-led side finished their group stage campaign with four points from three games.

Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, will head into the semi-finals after defeating Oman A by 217 runs in their last game. The hosts claimed the top spot in Group A standings to reach the semi-finals. Sri Lanka A collected four points from their three group matches.

Advertisement

In the other semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A will be up against Bangladesh A on Friday.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Chamika Karunaratne

Vice-captain: Qasim Akram

Wicketkeepers: Minod Bhanuka, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Sahibzada Farhan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lasith Croospulle

Allrounders: Chamika Karunaratne, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Dunith Wellalage, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka A Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage (c), Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan

Pakistan A Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris (c and wk), Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Full Squads

Advertisement
top videos
  • Harmanpreet Kaur Hits Stumps, Argues With Umpire After Controversial LBW Decision in 3rd ODI

    • Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Udara (wk), Janith Liyanage, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Isitha Wijesundera, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

    Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 20, 2023, 23:14 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 23:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App