SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Ireland

Sri Lanka head as the favourites to win Sunday’s World Cup Qualifier against Ireland. The Lankan cricket team have been in stellar form in the qualifiers winning both their fixtures in a dominant fashion. The match between Sri Lanka and Ireland is scheduled to be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Ireland have not clinched a win yet in the World Cup qualifiers. In their first qualifying game, the Irish cricket team faced a shocking five-wicket defeat at the hands of Oman. In their next game, Ireland conceded a final-ball defeat against Scotland. Ireland are currently placed in the fourth position in Group B standings.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, dominated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their first qualifier. In their next match, the Dasun Shanaka-led side won against Oman by 10 wickets. The Sri Lankan bowlers put up a tremendous show to bowl out Oman for 98. Sri Lanka reached the target convincingly with 215 deliveries to spare.

With Sri Lanka standing on their path to international glory it has to be seen if Ireland can produce a miracle in Sunday’s qualifier. If Ireland lose against Sri Lanka, they could be on the verge of not making the World Cup, scheduled to be played in India.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Wannindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Paul Stirling, Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Gareth Delany, Lahiru Kumara, Mark Adair, Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs IRE Probable XIs:

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhanajay de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Asitha Madusanka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tractor, Cutis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

