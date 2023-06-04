Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan by 132 Runs to Level Series 1-1

Sri Lanka posted a massive total of 323/6 in the second ODI against Afghanistan after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghanistan had won the first match but the Lankan Lions responded strongly, led by Kusal Mendis. The middle-order batter smashed 78 in 75 balls, while Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama also played handy knocks.

Shanaka meanwhile made four changes to the side which endured a defeat last time around, Angelo Mathews, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara all sit out while in come Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are playing with the same combination which helped them to a victory.

With Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, it will be imperative for the Lankan Lions to win today if they hope to salvage the series. In the previous game on Friday, 2 June Afghanistan won the game by 6 wickets with 19 balls left.

It was a commanding display from the Afghani side as they chased down the required 269-run target riding on Ibrahim Zadran’s Player of the Match performance. Zadran smashed 98 in 98 balls, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century.

He helped put Afghanistan in a commanding position after Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed after scoring 14.

Rahman Shah also scored a fifty, while skipper Shahidi himself smashed 38 in 47 balls. Mohammad Nabi put the finishing touches with his brisk 27 in 28 balls taking his side to victory.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka gave Sri Lanka a steady start but their middle order collapsed before Charith Asalanka gave a valiant knock of 91 in 95 balls. He joined hands with Dhanajaya de Silva who scored a fifty and it allowed the hosts to reach a score of 268 in 50 overs.