SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh to Bat First in Overcast Weather Against Injury Hit Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first against Asia Cup 2023 co-hosts Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday, August 31. It was the first game of Group B, or the Group of Death featuring Afghanistan alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Earlier, Pakistan had defeated Nepal in Group A to kick-start the tournament on Wednesday.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have a historic rivalry and both teams will be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note. At the time of toss, the weather was overcast however Shakib didn’t think much about chasing, saying that he felt it was a dry pitch and thus the Bangla Tigers were looking to put up runs on the board.

Shakib handed out a debut to youngster Tanzid Hasan for the must-win clash.

“We will bat first. Looks to me a dry wicket, hopefully we can put the runs on the board. We know Sri Lanka are a very good team, we have to be at our best in batting, bowling and fielding. We have got three seamers and three spinners in our squad," said the Bangladesh veteran after winning the toss.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun was quizzed about the weather and he said it might just be a good toss to lose considering the overcast conditions. He touched upon the fact that they have four key players injured including star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga but with the home support they were hoping to leave an impression.

“We would have liked to bat first but it is a good toss to lose with rain around. The wicket should also assist us under lights. Even though we have four key players injured, the bases are well covered. Generally, I expect some turn here because there’s a bit of tear in these wickets," said Shanaka.

Talking about his team combination, the all-rounder went for six batters, three bowlers and two all-rounders.