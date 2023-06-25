Trends :Virat KohliMS DhoniENGW Vs AUSWZimbabwe vs USAIND VS WI
SL vs IRE Live Cricket Streaming, World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Sri Lanka and Ireland World Cup Qualifier 2023 match to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Curated By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 07:10 IST

Check here SL vs IRE Live Cricket Streaming for World Cup Qualifier

After securing a fantastic start to their World Cup Qualifier 2023, Sri Lanka will be aiming to carry forward the momentum against Ireland on Sunday.

The Sri Lanka cricket team have not lost a single match till now in the tournament and they are the table-toppers in Group B. Ireland, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy run in the qualifying campaign.

The Irish cricket team have not succeeded a win yet having played two matches in the qualifiers. The qualifying fixture between Sri Lanka and Ireland will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Without a point to their name, Ireland are languishing at the fourth spot in Group B.

In their last match against Oman, Sri Lanka registered a convincing 10-wicket win. Meanwhile, in their last match, Ireland were defeated by Scotland by one wicket.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played on Sunday, June 25.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Sri Lanka vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be televised live on Star Sports network.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and Ireland for World Cup Qualifier 2023?

    • Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc and wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

    Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

