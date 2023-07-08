Trends :David WarnerVirat KohliSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 Final: Check Captain, Vice-captain and More

SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 Final: Check Captain, Vice-captain and More

Check here the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands dream11 prediction and head-to-head records for Saturday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Final match to be played at the Harare Sports Club

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 19:00 IST

Check here SL vs NED Dream11 team prediction for World Cup Qualifier final. (Pic Credit: ICC)
Check here SL vs NED Dream11 team prediction for World Cup Qualifier final. (Pic Credit: ICC)

We have the two qualifiers for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the Netherlands who will go head-to-head in the summit clash at the Harare Sports Club on July 9.

Though the final match is yet to be played, both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are confirmed to participate in the main tournament, which will be hosted in India later this year.

Sri Lanka made their place in the final after finishing at the top of the Super-Six table. They have won all of their matches of the tournament so far.

The Netherlands finished second in the Super Six round, clinching victory in three out of their five matches.

Advertisement

Both teams will head to the final match on the back of a win. Sri Lanka squared off against West Indies in their last Super-Six fixture and picked up a commanding 8-wicket victory.

Batting first, West Indies gave Sri Lanka a target of 244 runs, which they chased down comfortably in 44.2 overs, losing only two wickets.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are coming off a four-wicket victory over Scotland which secured their place in the final. In the do-or-die game, the Dutch unit outclassed their opponent in every aspect. The win will definitely work as a confidence booster for the Netherlands ahead of the final.

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Vikramjit Singh

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Wanindu Hasaranga

Advertisement

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Aryan Dutt

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

top videos
  • 2023 ODI World Cup: Will Travel Fatigue Affect India During the Tournament? | Statschat Episode 15
  • Will Shubman Gill be India's Next Test Captain? | Cricket News | Indian Cricket Team
  • MS Dhoni in New Look Go Viral, Fans React | Cricket News | #shorts
  • Sachin Tendulkar Calls Sunil Gavaskar His 'Batting Idol', Wishes Him on 74th B'day | Cricket News
  • Why Can't Virat Kohli Be Made Test Captain Again? Ex-chief Selector MSK Prasad | Cricket News

    • Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 19:00 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 19:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App