SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Coverage on TV and Online

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: Pakistan’s recent form in Tests has not been up to the mark. After putting up a series of dismal performances on home soil, Pakistan will now play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka away from home. Both of the games will be hosted at the Galle International Stadium, with the opening Test beginning on July 16. The scenario was quite the same when Pakistan last time toured the islander nation for a Test series in 2022. They played two red-ball fixtures at Galle and the series ended 1-1. Playing in the same condition, it will be a great opportunity for both teams to evaluate their progress in the longest format in one year.

Sri Lanka will enter the home series high on confidence following a triumphant finish in the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers. They remained unbeaten throughout the campaign before crushing the Netherlands in the final. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who missed the Netherlands game due to a hamstring injury, is expected to make a comeback against Pakistan. His inclusion will certainly bolster the hosts’ batting department.

In their last bilateral Test series, Sri Lanka picked up a 2-0 victory over Ireland. Meanwhile, Pakistan endured enough disappointment in their last five Tests. They lost three matches against England while recording two draws against New Zealand.

Ahead of Sunday’s First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played?

The First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on July 16, Sunday.

Where will the First Test match Sri Lanka vs Pakistan be played?

The First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan begin?

The First Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan First Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan First Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and Pakistan For the First Test?