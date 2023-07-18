SL vs PAK: Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistan Batter to Score Test Double Century in Sri Lanka

Saud Shakeel scripted history on Tuesday with a brilliant knock against Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Galle. The Pakistan batter fought hard for his team when things were not going in their favour and smashed a double century to help them score a formidable score of 461 in first innings. Shakeel became the first Pakistan batter to score a Test double century in Sri Lanka as he remained unbeaten on 208.

It was a brilliant knock from the southpaw as at one stage Pakistan were half down from 101 but he fought hard and helped them cross the 450-run mark in reply to Sri Lanka’s 312.

Advertisement

He became the eighth batter to hit a double century on Sri Lanka soil after Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root, Chris Gayle, Stephen Flemming, Mushfiqur Rahim, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara.

Shakeel’s gritty knock was laced with 19 fours as he faced 361 balls to put up a fightback against the hosts and put Pakistan on the top after first innings. He was dropped twice, on 93 and 139.

He shared a crucial 177-run stand alongside Agha Salman who scored 83 runs to give able support to Shakeel.

The sixth-wicket pair put on a record for Pakistan in tests against Sri Lanka, improving on the 173-run partnership between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq at Dubai in 2017.

Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman’s departure.

The day started late due to rain, which affected play on the previous two days, prompting officials to re-adjust the session timings.

Shakeel made his Test debut last December and in just six matches he has a Bradmanesque average of 98.5.