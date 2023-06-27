SL vs SCO ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Scotland

Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka and Scotland have qualified for the Super 6 stage in the ICC World Cup Qualifier tournament being held in Zimbabwe but will battle out for the top position of Group B on June 27. Both the teams have won all the matches they have played so far in the tournament.

Sri Lanka played against Ireland where the Lions were handed the bat first. Dimuth Karunaratne scored a century and was supported by Sadeera Samarawickrama’s half-century. Scoring 325 before getting wiped out with just one ball remaining, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga spun around Ireland’s batting lineup and was able to take a 5-wicket haul. The Irish team was wiped out by the 31st over giving the Lions a convincing win of 133 runs.

Scotland faced off against Oman in their last match and was able to win the match by 76 runs. Brandon McMullen scored a century and took a wicket which resulted in him being the player of the match. Chris Greaves was also able to take 5 wickets which barred Oman at 244.

Sri Lanka and Scotland have gone head to head only 3 times and Sri Lanka has emerged victorious on all ocassions.

SL vs SCO Match Details

SL vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Brandon McMullen

Wicket keeper: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batter: Richie Berrington, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Wanindu Hasaranga, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs SCO Probable XIs:

SCO Probable XI: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole.

SL Probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

SL vs SCO Full Squad

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.