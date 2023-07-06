Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction For ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs Sri Lanka

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction For ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Check here the SL vs WI dream11 prediction for today's ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match to be played at the Harare Sports Club

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 22:28 IST

Harare, Zimbabwe

Wanindu Hasaranga (Twitter/@OfficialSLC)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

West Indies and Sri Lanka will clash in the Super 6 stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifier, 2023 on 7 July. The match will mark the end of Super 6 matches for both the teams and the top two teams will qualify for the upcoming World Cup in India.

Sri Lanka conveniently won their last match against Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup qualifiers. The Lions won the toss and bowled Zimbabwe out for 165 runs. Maheesh Theekshana took 4 wickets. Sri Lanka’s opener Pathum Nissanka scored a century as well. Sri Lanka were able to get to the target in 33 overs and lost only one wicket, Dimuth Karunaratne.

Windies faced Oman in their last match and emerged victorious. Winning the toss, West Indies decided to field first. Oman gave them a target of 222 in 50 overs. Opener Brandon King made a 100 while skipper Shai Hope reached his half-century and stayed on the crease till the end.

Sri Lanka has won all their matches in the Super Six stage and top the table. West Indies on the other hand has won only one match and is on 5thposition.

SL vs WI Match Details

SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Brandon King, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

SL vs WI Probable XIs:

SL Probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

SL vs WI Full Squad

    • Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

    West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

    first published: July 06, 2023, 22:28 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 22:28 IST
